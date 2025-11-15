Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

