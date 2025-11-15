Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,191 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $605.86 and a 200-day moving average of $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.