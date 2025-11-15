Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

