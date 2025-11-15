Advisory Resource Group Acquires 1,062 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

