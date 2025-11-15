Advisory Resource Group Acquires 239 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $344.16 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

