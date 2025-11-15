Advisory Resource Group Acquires Shares of 131,213 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 341,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 176.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 588,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FENI opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.