Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,060 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $928,000.

NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

