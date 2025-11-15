Advisory Resource Group Buys 2,470 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA EVTR opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

