Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 34,529 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 150,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $45.96 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

