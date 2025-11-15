Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 63,251 BlackBerry Limited $BB

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 69.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,349,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,182,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,823 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BB opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

