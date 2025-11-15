Advisory Resource Group Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 67,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.