Advisory Resource Group Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

