Advisory Resource Group Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

