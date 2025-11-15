Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.