Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $549.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.