Advisory Resource Group Has $1.06 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

