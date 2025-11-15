Advisory Resource Group Has $1.26 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Shopify alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.