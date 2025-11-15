Advisory Resource Group Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHD stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

