Advisory Resource Group Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,929 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group's holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

