Advisory Resource Group Has $5.14 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $461.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $484.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.42 and a 200-day moving average of $374.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,030 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.