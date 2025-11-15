Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

