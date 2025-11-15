Advisory Resource Group Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 677,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

