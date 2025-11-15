Advisory Resource Group Increases Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.