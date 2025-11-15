Advisory Resource Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $634.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.57. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

