Advisory Resource Group Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

