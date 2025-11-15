Advisory Resource Group Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF $TAFL

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.06% of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 176.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,533,000.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAFL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

