Advisory Resource Group Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF $TAFM

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAFM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAFM opened at $25.44 on Friday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

