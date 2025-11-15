Advisory Resource Group Raises Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dover by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dover by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

DOV opened at $183.07 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

