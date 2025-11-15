Advisory Resource Group Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

