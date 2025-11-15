Advisory Resource Group Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.