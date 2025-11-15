Advisory Resource Group Reduces Stock Position in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF $KMID

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:KMID – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 166,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 227,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:KMID opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

About Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF

The Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (KMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in mid-cap companies with sustainable advantages, strong management, and low financial risk, primarily focusing on US stocks. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital.

