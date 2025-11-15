Advisory Resource Group Sells 6,663 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 86.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.3%

AHR stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $50.51.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

