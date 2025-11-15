Advisory Resource Group Takes $458,000 Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

