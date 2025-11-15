Advisory Resource Group Trims Stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF $PJFG

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 704,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJFG opened at $110.71 on Friday. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

