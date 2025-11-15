AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,514 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $RBUF

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) by 8,118.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.7% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $27.85.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

