AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $81.83 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

