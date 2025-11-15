AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,839 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 157,185 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

KORP stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.