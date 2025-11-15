AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,993 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Barclays raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

