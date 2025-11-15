AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Parsons Corporation $PSN

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 38.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Parsons by 433.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsons by 207.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

