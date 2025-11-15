AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,401 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 106.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

