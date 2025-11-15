AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,656 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1,664.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period.

ICSH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

