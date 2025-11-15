AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,405 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

