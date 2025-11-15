AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,682,760 shares of company stock valued at $208,202,189. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.