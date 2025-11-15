AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF $SPFF

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 805,800.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 30,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $9.15 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

