AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $193.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $194.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.