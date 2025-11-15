AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,760 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 527.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 318,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

