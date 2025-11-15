AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.67.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $267.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $587.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.