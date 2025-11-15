AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sonoco Products by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,914,000 after buying an additional 1,164,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after purchasing an additional 450,792 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 497,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,506 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $40.96 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

