AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 81.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.04.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 231.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

