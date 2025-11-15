AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

